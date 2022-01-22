9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Sports
Red Arrows Rout Nkana

Red Arrows have thumped Nkana 3-0 at home in Lusaka to preserve their five point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Arrows scored all the three goals in the second half as Nkana collapsed in this Week 20 match played at Nkoloma Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Joseph Phiri put the home side in the driving seat when scoring just seconds after the restart.

Ricky Banda doubled the Airmen’s lead five minutes later and forward Freddy Tshimenga completed the rout to stun his immediate club Nkana with an 80th minute goal.

It was another free scoring match for Arrows, who bombarded Kansanshi Dynamos 5-0 prior to thumping Nkana today.

Victory over Nkana has moved Arrows to 39 points from 20 matches played.

Nkana remained stuck on 30 points after playing 20 matches.

In the Copperbelt derby, champions Zesco United silenced Chambishi 1-0 away at Chambishi Stadium to quietly move into second place.

Long-serving star John Ching’andu scored a 2nd minute goal that propelled Zesco to victory.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numba depended largely on experienced players on the day among them Clement Mwape, Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba and Winstone Kalengo.

Zesco have 34 points from 20 games played.

Green Buffaloes dropped one position down to number three after forcing a draw against Zanaco in the Lusaka derby.

FAZ Super Division – Week 20 Results

Indeni 2-1 Kafue Celtic

Red Arrows 3-0 Nkana

Power Dynamos 0-0 Prison Leopards

Buildcon 2-0 Forest Rangers

Chambishi 0-1 Zesco United

Kabwe Warriors 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Zanaco 1-1 Green Buffaloes

23/01/2022

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Green Eagles

Nkwazi Vs Konkola Blades

