The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has won two Ward by-elections held in Luapula and Western Provinces on Thursday.

UPND candidate Charles Safeli scooped the Sokontwe Ward by-elections in Luapula’s Milenge District with 611 votes.

Mr. Safeli’s closest rival Rabby Kunda of the Socialist Party got 516 votes.

The PF’s candidate in Sokontwe Ward Morgan Mayani came out third in the race with 147 votes and Independent candidate Patrick Chola polled 10 votes.

In Liangati Ward of Western Province’s Senanga District, UPND candidate Nyambe Nyambe emerged victorious with 1080 votes.

PF’s Lubinda Nyambe managed only 172 votes.

There were only two contenders in the Liangati Ward by-election.

This is according to the results released by Electoral Commision of Zambia (ECZ) Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga.

The Liangati Ward by-election was held as a result of the death of UPND Councillor Mr. Mwangala Sililo on 4th November, 2021.

In Sokontwe Ward the by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Independent Councillor Vincent Kunda on 28th October, 2021.