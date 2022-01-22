The Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has said that the Unite Party for NAtional Development (UPND)’s corrupt use of power presents a threat to the rule of law and the multiparty democratic norms that we have been pursuing as a nation over the last 30 years.

Reacting to audio which the TV station aired allegedly a conversation between Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba and State House Aide for Politics Levy Ngoma that was published by the television station Dr. M’membe said that the leaked recording by KBN Television is MOT a small thing that should be pushed aside, ignored, or forgotten, adding that the authorities are trying to repudiate and dismiss it as “fake” because they know it is not a small thing.

Dr. M’membe further charged that the UPND government has been complicit in brazen acts of corporate corruption, citing what he described as the Jangulo fertilizers corruption scheme.

“Their blatant abuse of power is also focusing attention on long-standing practices that have undermined our political process and skewed it toward the politically connected at the expense of everyone else,” he said

Below is the full post and the audio recording

That recording is not a small thing. It is not something we should push aside, ignore and forget. They are trying to repudiate and dismiss it as “fake” because they know it is not a small thing. Many commentators on the recording of the conspiracy against Harry Kalaba and the Democratic Party have compared our current administration to that of its predecessors. The similarities are striking: a willingness to tap into the darker currents of our political climate, a disregard for the rule of law, and an overriding concern with settling political scores and damaging perceived enemies.

It is already apparent that this administration will also be marred by scandal.

Clearly, our governance system urgently needs far-reaching reforms which seek to restore faith in our political system by combating the corrupting influence of power and money in politics; promoting ethics and transparency in government; protecting people against abuses of government power; and limiting certain extraordinary exercises of presidential authority.

In less than five months, our current administration has created and exacerbated a broad range of problems. Clearly, their corrupt use of power presents a threat to the rule of law and the multiparty democratic norms that we have been pursuing as a nation over the last 30 years.

Political practices like these undermine our multiparty political dispensation. And they have been complicit in brazen acts of corporate corruption – the Jangulo fertilisers corruption scheme. Their blatant abuse of power is also focusing attention on long-standing practices that have undermined our political process and skewed it toward the politically connected at the expense of everyone else.

By bringing these pernicious problems into the spotlight, their misconduct is creating an opportunity for significant reform, if there is sufficient political will.

We must be ready to seize the opportunity to advocate for bold responses that do not just restore the prior status quo but also make fundamental positive changes. In the absence of those changes, the country risks recurrences of this kind of administration, where a demagoguing president full of sweet promises and nothings rigs the system for himself and his friends while seeking to misuse the levers of government in order to maintain power by weakening or destroying political opponents and their parties.