The Zambia Police Service on the Copperbelt says it has taken control of the security situation after a spate of robberies and murders recorded in the province recently.

The business community on the Copperbelt on Friday expressed concern over the security situation in the province amid increased reports of robbery and murder.

In a media statement, Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NDCCI) President Paul Chisunka said Police and other security wings must urgently address the security situation in the province.

In an interview with journalists in Ndola, Police acting Copperbelt Province Commissioner Tresford Kasale said police have intensified patrols in the province to combat crime.

Mr. Kasale said the recent gunning down of two suspected criminals in Kitwe was a warning to lawbreakers on the Copperbelt.

He said the police want to see people live in peace and harmony in the province.

“I may say we had experienced some robberies; of course not Chief Executive Officers were targeted and Police we have made some efforts to ensure that we stop such kind of criminality in the province,” Mr. Kasale said.

“We have intensified our foot patrols, motorized patrols both during the day and night. So as it is I may say the province is peaceful. Yes some arrests have been made and of course if you remember there were some shootouts where two suspected criminals were shot. We are doing all these to ensure that we eradicate all the criminal activities in the province,” he said.

Mr. Kasale said the two suspected criminals gunned down in Kitwe last Wednesday shot at police as they were being pursued.

“Upon seeing the police, the criminals fired at the Police and the police retaliated. Unfortunately the two criminals were gunned down. And these criminals are actually linked to a number of aggravated robberies. So my appeal to the general public is that those who have got information pertaining to other criminals let them come forward,” Mr. Kasale said.

He warned that Police on the Copperbelt will not watch by as criminals terrorise people in the province.

“This is a warning to the criminals in the province that as Police we shall not sit idle and see criminal activities being committed in the province. We shall ensure that we do things according to the law and we are there to ensure that people in Kitwe and elsewhere in the province enjoy the peace they want to enjoy,” he said.

A criminal, who was armed with two pistols, last month shot dead a Kitwe business executive of Asian origin at his home in Parklands as he demanded money.

The criminal snatched K8, 000 cash from one of the victims, shot dead Karthik Limbachiya aged 23 while wounding Jikar Nai.

Meanwhile, armed robbers in the early hours of New Year attacked Kitwe businessman, Irvin Chilufya and his family, robbing him of a motor vehicle Nissan Navara registration KCM 33, three firearms, five phones, a laptop and a First National Bank (FNB) ATM card.

Mr Chilufya, 54, of Kamfinsa farm area in Kitwe was allegedly attacked by the criminals together with his two daughters at his house after coming back from New Year’s countdown with his family.

“I can confirm that we had an incident of robbery where Mr Chilufya aged 54 and his family, was robbed at his house after coming from a New Year countdown. It is believed that the criminals armed with firearms and pangas had set a trap for Mr Chilufya. The victim was attacked and robbed of a motor vehicle Nissan Navara registration KCM 33, three firearms, five phones, a laptop and an FNB ATM card,’’ Mr Kasale told journalists at the time.