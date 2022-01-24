9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Vote for UPND Candidate to Guarantee Development, Jack Mwiimbu tells Kabwata residents

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Vote for UPND Candidate to Guarantee Development, Jack Mwiimbu tells Kabwata residents
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimb has asked the people of Kamulanga to vote for Andrew Teyengwa so that CDF can be beneficial to everyone in Kabwata constituency because if they put any opposition member of parliament it will be very difficult for the Kabwata people to access this money as some candidates have no idea on the UPND development policy but Tayengwa has the know-how.

Speaking on a campaign trail in Kabwata, Mr. Mwiimbu reminded the people of Kabwata and Kamulanga ward in particular that the whole Constituency has UPND Councillors hence bringing an opposition member of Parliament would be denying them an opportunity to develop the Constituency.

And UPND kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate Mr. Andrew Tayengwa requested the people to vote for him so that he can drive the manifesto and plans of UPND Government to build the community.

He was accompanied by his campaign manager Mr. Mukonge chilekwa, chilanga member of Parliament Hon Sipho Hlazo, area councilor Mr Jackson and other party officials.

Yesterday afternoon Mr. Mwiimbu accompanied by UPND Chilanga member of Parliament Hon Sipho Hlazo and UPND Chawama constituency losing candidate Mr. Potpher Tembo joined UPND Kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate Mr. Andrew Tayengwa in the door to door campaigns in Kamulanga ward where he urged the people of Kamulanga ward in Kabwata Constituency to rally behind the UPND candidate.

Previous articleI don’t need police to protect me if they cannot protect citizens-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Vote for UPND Candidate to Guarantee Development, Jack Mwiimbu tells Kabwata residents

Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimb has asked the people of Kamulanga to vote for Andrew Teyengwa so...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I don’t need police to protect me if they cannot protect citizens-HH

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to ensure that Police protect all citizens. And President Hichilema said that...
Read more

It’s difficult to accept the claim that Zambia’s law enforcement agencies are fair and act independently-M’membe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has said that it is very difficult to accept the claim that Zambia's law enforcement agencies, the Anti-Corruption Commission...
Read more

Davies Mwila denies attacking the current leadership of PF after By Election Loss in Luapula

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has refuted social media reports that he has advised senior party members to resign following...
Read more

Chushi Condemns attack on Civil Servant by UPND cadres as the Party is urged to address the rebel movement within its ranks

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has condemned the attack of Kasama District Administrative Officer Beauty Namukoko by suspected political cadres, following a video...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.