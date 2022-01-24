Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimb has asked the people of Kamulanga to vote for Andrew Teyengwa so that CDF can be beneficial to everyone in Kabwata constituency because if they put any opposition member of parliament it will be very difficult for the Kabwata people to access this money as some candidates have no idea on the UPND development policy but Tayengwa has the know-how.

Speaking on a campaign trail in Kabwata, Mr. Mwiimbu reminded the people of Kabwata and Kamulanga ward in particular that the whole Constituency has UPND Councillors hence bringing an opposition member of Parliament would be denying them an opportunity to develop the Constituency.

And UPND kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate Mr. Andrew Tayengwa requested the people to vote for him so that he can drive the manifesto and plans of UPND Government to build the community.

He was accompanied by his campaign manager Mr. Mukonge chilekwa, chilanga member of Parliament Hon Sipho Hlazo, area councilor Mr Jackson and other party officials.

Yesterday afternoon Mr. Mwiimbu accompanied by UPND Chilanga member of Parliament Hon Sipho Hlazo and UPND Chawama constituency losing candidate Mr. Potpher Tembo joined UPND Kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate Mr. Andrew Tayengwa in the door to door campaigns in Kamulanga ward where he urged the people of Kamulanga ward in Kabwata Constituency to rally behind the UPND candidate.