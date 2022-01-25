Lumwana Radiants have returned to the top of the FAZ National Division table after a walkover win against Kabwe Youth.

FAZ has awarded Lumwana three points after Kabwe Youth failed to travel to Lumwana in North Western Province for the Week 20 match.

The three points moved Lumwana to 39 points as they jumped one place up the table.

Napsa Stars dropped one place down to number two on 39 points as well.

Lumwana are on top via goal aggregate as they have scored 28 goals compared to Napsa’s 23.

Lumwana further benefitted from Napsa’s frustrating goalless draw against Zesco Malaiti Rangers at home.

FC Muza are third on the table followed by Nchanga Rangers, Jumulo and Young Buffaloes Eagles in that