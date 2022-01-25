Zambia Police in Kalulushi District has charged and arrested three suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres for the offense of use of Insulting language Contrary to Section 179 the Penal Code the laws of Zambia.

In a statement released to the media by Zambia Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga, the cadres were arrested in connection with a video that went viral on social media, threatening to deal with UPND Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo for receiving the defectors from the former ruling Patriotic Front(PF) in Kalulushi, which included former Kalulushi Mayor, Rashida Mulenga.

The trio has been identified as Shonga Enerst aged 45 and Dickson Mulenga aged 40 both of Magnum Compound whilst Newton Zulu aged 33 is of Kawama Compound in Kalulushi.

The suspects were detained yesterday and have been released on police bond today and will appear in court soon.

“We are warning members of the public to desist from such criminal acts as police will sternly deal with anyone who comes into conflict with the law, regardless of one’s political affiliation or status in society.

“Further to this we are appealing to the public to be patient with the police when investigating cases that may be bordering on crime.The fact that someone issues such a statement does not stop the police to summon such a one for questioning even after a period of time, ” concluded the statement.

Meanwhile, Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has said that the statement made by UPND national youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso suggesting that the youths will resort to violence if the Patriotic Front members continue attacking President Hakainde Hichilema is tantamount to criminality.

In a telephone interview radio QFM, Dr. Chagala said that the statement has the potential to incite violence in the country, hence the need for the law enforcement authorities to follow up the matter.

He further called on the UPND hierarchy to counsel their youths to move away from violence as witnessed during the PF regime.

Mr. Changala noted that the statement by Mr. Liswaniso undermined the credibility of the law enforcement authorities as it is their duty to deal with anyone who defames the president.

Mr. Changala said that President Hichilema being the republican President is subject to attacks by the opposition political leaders through checks and balances.