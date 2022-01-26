Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has directed government departments not to commence developmental projects without the assurance of the availability of resources.

The Vice President said that it is important for resources to be made available in order to have a clear understanding of the nature of work to be achieved.

Speaking when she toured the National Infectious Disease Isolation Facility in Mwembeshi, Mrs. Nalumango expressed displeasure with the dilapidated state of the facility even before its completion.

She stated that it is unfortunate that the facility has been under construction for the last seven years.

Mrs. Nalumango bemoaned the fact that K28m has been spent on a project yet it has never been completed and continues to deteriorate.

She has however said the UPND administration will not continue to complain about the poor manner in which things were being done under the previous regime but will endeavor to complete all the projects that were started.

Construction of the 20-bed capacity National Infectious Disease Isolation Facility commenced in 2015 and was supposed to be the country’s Centre for the isolation of diseases of national importance such as Ebola and others.

The Vice President said all contracts should meet the correct cost, quality and must be delivered on time.

The Vice President also toured the Food Reserve Agency -FRA – to appreciate the availability of stocks and ascertain on what must be procured to ensure disaster victims across the country are supported.