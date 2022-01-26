9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Updated:

President Hichilema says he is in SA to to accelerate trade and investment at home and abroad

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in South Africa for detailed bilateral talks with his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Hichilema said that the two will discuss matters of peace and security that are of mutual importance to the two countries.

President Hichilema further said that his mission is to accelerate trade and investment at home and abroad, in order to strengthen the economy, create jobs, and improve livelihoods.

The President said that this will only be possible when there is peace and stability in the SADC region.

President Hichilema said that efforts to uplift the people, are of utmost importance and will leave no stone unturned until meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities for everyone are created.

We have arrived in the Republic of South Africa for detailed bilateral talks with His Excellency President Cyril Matemela Ramaphosa, on matters of peace and security that are of mutual importance to our two countries.

President Ramaphosa is currently Chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation.

As always, our mission is to accelerate trade and investment at home and abroad, in order to strengthen the economy, create jobs, and improve livelihoods. This is only be possible when we have peace and stability in our region.

Our efforts to uplift our people, are of the of utmost importance to us, and we will leave no stone unturned until we have found meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities for everyone.

