Nkana are back in the FAZ Super League top four following Thursdays hard-fought-for 1-0 home win over struggling Kabwe Warriors at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Beston Chambeshi’s side bounced back to winning ways just five days after they were humiliated 3-0 away by league leaders Red Arrows.

Warriors didn’t give Nkana much space to breathe when they produced a solid display at the back marshaled by defender Marcel Kalonda.

And it took a rather controversial 65th minute penalty for Nkana to break the deadlock when striker Alex Ngonga easily tumbled in the box from the barest of touches from Warriors goalkeeper Scott Ngokane.

However, the beam later conspired to deny Nkana a second goal in the 82nd minute when Derrick Mukombozi headed Jacob Ngulube’s free -kick on to the woodwork.

Nkana jump from seventh to fourth on 33 points and displace Green Buffaloes to fifth on 32 points.

‘Warriors stay put at number 13 on 25 points and are winless in their last six games since beating Kafue Celtic 2-0 at home on December 11.

The loss is even more painful for the new Warriors coach who has collected two draws and as many defeats since his appointment on January 3.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 21

27/01/2022

Nkana 1-Kabwe Warriors 0

28/01/2022

13h00:Zesco United-Indeni

15h00: Forest Rangers-Power Dynamos

29/01/2022

Kafue Celtic- Buildcon

Kansanshi Dynamos-Chambishi

Prison Leopards-Lusaka Dynamos

Konkola Blades-Zanaco

Green Buffaloes-Red Arrows

30/01/2022

Green Eagles-Nkwazi

WEEK 24

02/02/2022

Zanaco-Forest Rangers