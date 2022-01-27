Nkana are back in the FAZ Super League top four following Thursdays hard-fought-for 1-0 home win over struggling Kabwe Warriors at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.
Beston Chambeshi’s side bounced back to winning ways just five days after they were humiliated 3-0 away by league leaders Red Arrows.
Warriors didn’t give Nkana much space to breathe when they produced a solid display at the back marshaled by defender Marcel Kalonda.
And it took a rather controversial 65th minute penalty for Nkana to break the deadlock when striker Alex Ngonga easily tumbled in the box from the barest of touches from Warriors goalkeeper Scott Ngokane.
However, the beam later conspired to deny Nkana a second goal in the 82nd minute when Derrick Mukombozi headed Jacob Ngulube’s free -kick on to the woodwork.
Nkana jump from seventh to fourth on 33 points and displace Green Buffaloes to fifth on 32 points.
‘Warriors stay put at number 13 on 25 points and are winless in their last six games since beating Kafue Celtic 2-0 at home on December 11.
The loss is even more painful for the new Warriors coach who has collected two draws and as many defeats since his appointment on January 3.
FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 21
27/01/2022
Nkana 1-Kabwe Warriors 0
28/01/2022
13h00:Zesco United-Indeni
15h00: Forest Rangers-Power Dynamos
29/01/2022
Kafue Celtic- Buildcon
Kansanshi Dynamos-Chambishi
Prison Leopards-Lusaka Dynamos
Konkola Blades-Zanaco
Green Buffaloes-Red Arrows
30/01/2022
Green Eagles-Nkwazi
WEEK 24
02/02/2022
Zanaco-Forest Rangers