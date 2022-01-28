Respected Researcher and Historian Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema is slowly becoming a disappointment.

In a series of tweets, Dr Sishuwa said President Hichilema is exhibiting a lack of judgment and leadership on key national issues.

“Hichilema is slowly becoming a disappointment. His lack of judgement and leadership on key issues (corruption, leaked audio, SA trip) is alarming,” Dr Sishuwa stated.

He said President Hichilema held so much promise that he never imagined he would be saying this about him only five months in office.

“Hakainde Hichilema what’s going on?” He asked.

Dr Sishuwa cited the intimidation and arrest of Reporters from private media and arrest of critics of allegedly insulting the President as some of examples of President Hichilema’s lack of leadership.

“The narrative of a democratic resurgence in Zambia does not adhere to the reality: intimidation of independent media; arrest of critics for ‘insulting’ the president; use of state institutions to undermine the opposition; weakening of civil society; continued corruption in Govt!

He charged, “Zambia is not returning to democracy, as many believe. The legal architecture that enabled the authoritarian tendencies of Lungu and previous leaders remains unchanged.”

“We often forget that it’s not about the persona or goodness of the President; it’s about institutional reforms.”