Sports
Zesco United Beat Indeni to Stay at Number Two

Zesco United on Friday ensured they maintained second place for a second straight week following a 1-0 Ndola derby home win over Indeni at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The defending champions had to dig deep for the three points against Indeni to earn their third straight league win in 2022 after starting the year with a 1-0 away loss at leaders Red Arrows on January 8 in Lusaka.

John Chingandu scored the winner in the 70th minute when he headed-in the ball when Indeni goalkeeper Joshua Titima parried Simon Silwimba’s earlier header into his path.

Silwimba’s initial attempt came after he met the ball that had bounced off the beam from a Kelvin Kamapmba free-kick.

Zesco’s win sees them move within two points of league leaders Arrows on 37 and 39 points respectively.

However, Arrows can restore the gap in Saturdays Lusaka derby away date against Green Buffaloes at Woodlands Stadium.

Indeni stay put at number 12 after Zesco ended their six-match unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, in the second kickoff of the Levy doubleheader, Power Dynamos recorded their third straight scoreless draw in the game against Forest Rangers.
FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 21
27/01/2022
Nkana 1-Kabwe Warriors 0
28/01/2022
Zesco United 1-Indeni 0
Forest Rangers 0-Power Dynamos 0
29/01/2022
Kafue Celtic- Buildcon
Kansanshi Dynamos-Chambishi
Prison Leopards-Lusaka Dynamos
Konkola Blades-Zanaco
Green Buffaloes-Red Arrows
30/01/2022
Green Eagles-Nkwazi
WEEK 24
02/02/2022
Zanaco-Forest Rangers

