Updated:
Roberto and Brawen collaborate on “Mwamuna Bwanji”
Entertainment News Roberto and Brawen collaborate on "Mwamuna Bwanji"
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Roberto and Brawen collaborate on “Mwamuna Bwanji”
Roberto collaborates with Brawen on the song "Mwamuna Bwanji". “Mwamuna Bwanji", translating to ‘What type of man’, is a song...
More Articles In This Category
Holstar releases “Alright” off his ‘Dreams Never Die’ EP
Holstar released the video for the song "Alright" that features Killa. The song is about putting yourself first and living your life to the...
Album Review : Bomb$hell – Mfumu Kadzi
"... I remember when this music thing was just a thing / Now I'm Mfumu Kadzi / call me King!" Bomb$hell released her debut album...
Kaladoshas back from hiatus with new single “Salt Na Sugar”
After a long hiatus from the music scene, Kaladoshas makes the perfect comeback with a captivating new R’n’B track titled “Salt Na Sugar” ,...
Cleo Ice Queen Signs with Def Jam Records and partners with Johnnie Walker
Cleo Ice Queen has been signed by music record label Def Jam Africa ! The details for her deal are yet to be disclosed,...