Entertainment News
Roberto and Brawen collaborate on "Mwamuna Bwanji"

Roberto collaborates with Brawen on the song “Mwamuna Bwanji“.

“Mwamuna Bwanji”, translating to ‘What type of man’, is a song questioning a woman about the type of man she is with, that does not notice her, recognize her beauty and asking her about her unquestionable love for him.

