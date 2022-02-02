9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Sports
Asanovic Vows Win Over Doubters

New Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic insists he has not come to be statistical appointment on the bench and is very hungry to take Zambia to Cote d’Ivoire AFCON 2023.

The 56-year-old Croat was appointed on January 18 on a four-year deal with the prime objective of ending Zambia’s seven-year absence from the AFCON.

“I am not coming here just to be one of the coaches that passed by Zambia, no,” Asanovic said on ZNBC TV1 on Wednesday.

“I want to be a winner because I am a winner. I am a man who is not scared, I am sure I will make big things here.

“I want to go there with my boys not just to participate but to win the AFCON.

“Maybe people think Asanovic is crazy no I am not crazy I just believe in my players so much.”

Chipolopolo have failed to qualify for the last three AFCON’s.

Previous articleWe have deployed enough police officers to maintain law and order throughout the voting process-Kajoba

