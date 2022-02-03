Ex-Nkana and Zambia Under-20 goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga has died.

Mapulanga died last night at Mazabuka General Hospital in Southern Province after an illness.

He was 29.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mutafu said Mapulanga’s death was confirmed to Kalampa by his father on Thursday morning.

Mutafu said Mapulanga served Nkana with dedication after joining the club from Nakambala Leopards in 2017.

“We received the sad news from the father that he (Mapulanga) passed on around 23:00 hours last night,” Mutafu said.

“Mapulanga has been there for Nkana. He was one of the oldest players at the club for over five seasons. He was a very dedicated player and as Nkana we have lost one of our own in good and bad times,” he said.

Mutafu confirmed that Mapulanga left Nkana last December following the expiry of his contract.

“Actually his contract came to an end so I would say when he passed on he was already out of the club. His contract came to an end in December last year,” Mutafu said.

Mapulanga established his career at Nakambala Leopards before joining Nkana.

He was part of the Keegan Mumba coached Zambia Under-20 squad that won the COSAFA Junior Championship in 2011.

Mapulanga won the FAZ Super Division title with Nkana in 2020.