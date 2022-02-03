9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Asanovic: No Bench-Warmers Stars in My Team

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has disclosed his player selection philosophy.

The Croatia-born coach said in an interview with ZNBC TV that he has roughly 30 players on his list that he is going to work with.

“Players must know that professional football is very hard work, discipline. Most players must play in the clubs which is most important because I will not invite guys who are not playing, who do not have clubs, I do not care about the name because I need a player who is playing every week and every game,” Asanovic said.

“This is the only way we are going on top again.

“Of course, I have the time; I have already selected the players. I have a few new names, but I have almost 25-30 players and maybe another coach in my place will say I do not have the time.

“Do not worry, I do not have enough time to make a good team.”

