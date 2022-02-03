The Greens Party President Peter Sinkamba has said that he strongly doubts if republican President Hakainde Hichilema is truly opposed to Mining in the Lower Zambezi despite his presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya saying that the president is still opposed to the project.
In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Sinkamba said that if the President is really opposed to the Mining in the Lower Zambezi, he would have invoked executive authority to direct the committee responsible for issuing mining licences to revoke the licence pursuant to Section 72(1) (i) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 which empowers the Committee to suspend or revoke a licence in the public interest.
Mr Sinkamba said that the majority of the members of the public are opposed to mining, as is demonstrated by the statement issued by the Fourth Republican President H.E. Rupiah Banda.
Mr Sinkamba urged President Hichilema to act now in the public interest before he travels to Addis Ababa for the AU Summit as he has the power to stop the rot.
Below is the full post
PRESIDENT BALLY HAS POWER TO DIRECT THE REVOCATION OF LOWER ZAMBEZI MINING LICENCE IF HE IS SERIOUS
================
Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the President Bally is still opposed to mining in the Lower Zambezi.
I strongly doubt that President Bally is still opposed. I think he is merely mocking the public.
For if really he is still opposed, President Bally would have invoked executive authority to direct the committee responsible for issuing mining licences to revoke the licence pursuant to Section 72(1) (i) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 which empowers the Committee to suspend or revoke a licence in the public interest.
There is no doubt that the majority of the members of the public are opposed to mining, as is demonstrated by the statement issued by the Fourth Republican President H.E. Ruphia Banda. If this is not highest level of proof of public interest, then what is it?
So, to cut the whole story short, President Bally, stop the pretence. Act now in public interest before you travel to Addis Ababa for the AU Summit. You have the power to stop the rot.
Cause Section 72(1)(i) of the Mines Act to be invoked. Blaming mischief of previous regime at this point is irrelevant.
The EIA is said to have been approved on 7th May 2021. This was barely five days before Parliament was dissolved. Thereafter, there was no minister. How could members of the public submit their appeal against the ZEMA approval to the minister responsible for environment when there was no minister at the time? ZEMA acted treacherously, and is good reason for the President to direct revocation of the mining icence under the said Section 72(1)(i) in public interest.
The President does not have any executive authority whatsoever to revoke any judgement passed by a court, that is why there is separation of powers. The fact that previous Presidents were over stepping their limits and overturning court decisions does not mean that is the way it is supposed to be.
How can a President change a court decision, there is nothing like executive authority, that is anarchy. I personally do not want the project in the national park to continue, but our democratic dispensation is that once an issue goes to court ,it is beyond the President, but I know its also this mindset in Zambia and Africa at large which thinks the President is the alpha and omega and can do anything.
The mining issue in lower Zambezi was taken to court and both the lower and higher court ruled in favour of the mine owners. The President has absolutely no powers to intervene, no where in the constitution of Zambia is the President granted any executive authority to reverse a court descision, let us not mislead each other as usual
Please President Bally follow the advice that has been given to you freely by the true son of the soil Peter Sinkamba!
Ignorance of the worst order from this one man party President
Today you say that the president has no authority to reverse s court order. Tomorrow he reverses a court order you support it with numerous examples. A useless fly will follow the corpse into the grave and get buried.
Govt issues mining licenses, and has the authority to revoke them, if need be.
If mining in the area is deemed detrimental to the public interest, what stops the govt from revoking the license?
Surely, there must be copper elsewhere in Zambia for the investor to mine.
Why should we destroy our inheritance for the sake of an investor? And what do we get from the mines anyway?
The law does not allow any President to revoke a court order, if government went that route they should be able to fork millions and millions to the mine owners plus contempt. Please start reading widely, it is free
You can only revoke if there is no court order, not at this stage when the issue has gone through the due process of the courts
Of course he is headed for Addis Ababa H’again.
Ganjaman, opposed to what? Isn’t he in the thick of it? He has huge vested interest in the mining and there you say he is opposed to it. Hakakunkubiti is a useless vuvuzela public relations for baal strictly in line with baal’s dealings, bad or good.
Can ZEMA and other relevant authorities issue a statement rather than burying their heads in the sand? This is preposterous! Sha!
This issue went to court, not one court but two different courts, arguments were put across, merits and demerits and unfortunately the court ruled as per arguments put across, so where does a President draw powers to revoke the licence, you are a giving the President powers that he does not have. Where a mining licence is revoked is where there are no legal bindings, not this one which has legal bindings
The President has nil powers to revoke any licence after a court ruling, Simple and straight forward. We all don’t want the project to proceed but the courts ruled. I don’t know which constitution you will use to allow the President to over turn a court order, you will also be setting a very dangerous precedent where the President will become a court on many other issues going forward
How can a government overturn a licence where there is a court ruling, which law are they going to use?
The President is not above the courts, he does not have the power you are giving him, the complexity is that this issue passed through the courts