The Greens Party President Peter Sinkamba has said that he strongly doubts if republican President Hakainde Hichilema is truly opposed to Mining in the Lower Zambezi despite his presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya saying that the president is still opposed to the project.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Sinkamba said that if the President is really opposed to the Mining in the Lower Zambezi, he would have invoked executive authority to direct the committee responsible for issuing mining licences to revoke the licence pursuant to Section 72(1) (i) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 which empowers the Committee to suspend or revoke a licence in the public interest.

Mr Sinkamba said that the majority of the members of the public are opposed to mining, as is demonstrated by the statement issued by the Fourth Republican President H.E. Rupiah Banda.

Mr Sinkamba urged President Hichilema to act now in the public interest before he travels to Addis Ababa for the AU Summit as he has the power to stop the rot.

Below is the full post

PRESIDENT BALLY HAS POWER TO DIRECT THE REVOCATION OF LOWER ZAMBEZI MINING LICENCE IF HE IS SERIOUS

================

Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the President Bally is still opposed to mining in the Lower Zambezi.

I strongly doubt that President Bally is still opposed. I think he is merely mocking the public.

For if really he is still opposed, President Bally would have invoked executive authority to direct the committee responsible for issuing mining licences to revoke the licence pursuant to Section 72(1) (i) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 which empowers the Committee to suspend or revoke a licence in the public interest.

There is no doubt that the majority of the members of the public are opposed to mining, as is demonstrated by the statement issued by the Fourth Republican President H.E. Ruphia Banda. If this is not highest level of proof of public interest, then what is it?

So, to cut the whole story short, President Bally, stop the pretence. Act now in public interest before you travel to Addis Ababa for the AU Summit. You have the power to stop the rot.

Cause Section 72(1)(i) of the Mines Act to be invoked. Blaming mischief of previous regime at this point is irrelevant.

The EIA is said to have been approved on 7th May 2021. This was barely five days before Parliament was dissolved. Thereafter, there was no minister. How could members of the public submit their appeal against the ZEMA approval to the minister responsible for environment when there was no minister at the time? ZEMA acted treacherously, and is good reason for the President to direct revocation of the mining icence under the said Section 72(1)(i) in public interest.