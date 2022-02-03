9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema to update Africa’s Heads of States on Zambia’s preparedness to host the AU mid-year coordinating summit

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema to update Africa's Heads of States on Zambia's preparedness...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to participate in the 35th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union scheduled for 5th to 6th February 2022, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo has said that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to update the assembly of heads of state and government at the African Union Summit on Zambia’s preparedness to host the African Union mid-year coordinating summit in July 2022.

In a statement released to the media today, Mr. Kakubo said that the president is expected to deliver his maiden speech along with other new heads of state and government on the continent, adding that this will be the first time president Hichilema will be attending the annual summit since taking office in august 2021.

The ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union, which is normally attended by heads of state and government from the continent, will be convened under the theme “building resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent: strengthen agriculture, accelerate human capital, social and economic development”.

The summit is expected to deliberate on, among other issues, the African union’s response to the covid-19 pandemic in Africa; the African union institutional reforms; the implementation of the African union agenda 2063; the African continental free trade area (AFCFTA), and the African union financial institutions.

The assembly is also expected to consider the state of peace and security in Africa as well as the implementation of the African union master roadmap of practical steps to silence the guns in Africa.

Mr. Kakubo said that government remains committed to ensuring that the country continues to be an active member of the African Union.

Mr. Kakubo said that president Hichilema has continued to emphasize the importance of promoting Intra African trade and collaboration for the beneficial economic and social development of the continent.

Previous articleFashion Loses In Glasgow Derby
Next articleGender Based Violence cases reduce in the last quarter of 2021-Zambia Police

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 1

State House denies reports that Bemba chiefs in Muchinga Province were repeatedly blocked from meeting the President

STATE House doors are open to all Zambians including the traditional leaders who want to meet President Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Voting for UPND in Kabwata is giving the Party Green Light to increase Prices-Kambwili

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
Patriotic Front (PF) party member Chishimba Kambwili has said that the Kabwata by-election outcome will determine how the standard of living will be for...
Read more

We have deployed enough police officers to maintain law and order throughout the voting process-Kajoba

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Zambia Police have said that they have deployed enough Police officers Kabwata Constituency which will go into a by-election tomorrow. In a statement released to...
Read more

Fred M’membe trivializes the reduction in the Fuel Price made by the UPND Government

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Opposition Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has charged that the reduction in pump price of petroleum products announced on 31st January, 2022 is...
Read more

Nzovu backtracks on Lower Zambezi, says no new decision has been made

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has blamed the Patriotic Front Government as being behind all the decisions on mining in Lower...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.