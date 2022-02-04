9.5 C
Given Lubinda has not been put under House Arrest-Zambia Police

The Zambia Police has dispelled as false some media reports suggesting that opposition patriotic front acting president Given Lubinda has been put under house arrest.

Reports on social media suggest that state security has surrounded the premises of Mr. Lubinda in the Chalala area.

But Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has described it as a falsehood that it has put Mr. Lubinda under house arrest.

Mr. Hamoonga said that no amount of falsehood will sway the police from carrying out its legal mandate of maintaining law and order during the ongoing elections in Kabwata constituency and throughout the country.

Mr. Hamoonga has disclosed that the police have apprehended 6 patriotic front cadres who are alleged to have been involved in electoral malpractices in Kabwata Constituency.

The 6 and a driver where using a Toyota Land Cruiser beige in colour which upon being stopped by police the driver, later on, sped off bashing a police motor vehicle and almost running over a police officer.

Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says despite several warning shots the driver did not stop.

However, PF Kabwata Parliamentary candidate Clement Tembo accused some police officers of colluding with the UPND to intimidate PF election monitors and other officials in Kabwata.

Speaking to journalists after holding a meeting with Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Milner Muyambango yesterday afternoon, Mr. Tembo said some overzealous officers are aiding UPND cadres to commit criminal activities by beating PF election monitors.

