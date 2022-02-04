Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is looking forward to next week’s friendly match against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana at home in Lusaka.

Zambia will face South Africa in an international friendly at Nkoloma Stadium on February 12 as they build up for the upcoming Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia.

Shepolopolo will host Namibia in the first leg match of the 2022 Morocco Africa Women’s Cup qualifier on 16 February in Lusaka before traveling to Windhoek for the return leg four days later.

“Although it’s a friendly game we expect our girls to do better and we want to give chance to some of the players that have not played full games like our strikers such as Ochumba Oseke,” Mwape has told reporters on the sidelines of the Lusaka training camp.

“We also want to see the junior players and how they can play. They have settled well and they have been with the team on several occasions so they will try to show that they can be part of the first eleven,” Mwape said.

On the Namibia clash, Mwape tipped Zambia to excel.

“With the experience that we have gained from the previous tournaments, I think the girls will not be under pressure. They have the experience, and they will do better than people expect,” Mwape said.

Meanwhile, Turkey-based midfielder Misozi Zulu will miss the South Africa friendly and the first leg of the Africa Cup qualifiers against Namibia due to club commitments.

Mwape revealed:”She will be released (by the club) on the 14th so she will probably join the team on the 15th or 16th but I don’t think she will be part of the team that will play the qualifying game and the friendly.”