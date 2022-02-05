By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hakainde Hichilema must fire Ministers that have been implicated in the illegal mining and smuggling of a rare gemstone called Sugilite in Chembe District, in Luapula. President Hichilema must also discipline the UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman, Stephen Chikota who stormed the area under dispute, with a horde of cadres and threatened the Police guarding the area, with dismissals and transfers if he was not allowed access to the premises.

Mr. Chikota also demanded to have “a word” with the investor, an action that clearly threatens the investor. It is a government that issued the licenses and if there are any complaints or grievances, they must be dealt with in a legal way and not through the lawlessness perpetrated by Mr. Chikota. These lawless actions instill fear in law enforcement agencies and were roundly rejected by Zambians on the 12th August 2021 elections.

WHAT THE VIDEOS SHOWED US

Mr.Chikota stormed an area in Muombe Village in Chembe District accompanied by a group of UPND cadres. The area is being protected by the Zambia Police because of a raging dispute between the Indian farmer/Miner and the UPND.

What is worrying in the video are the allegations made by Chikote. He has also threatened to expose corrupt Ministers allegedly protecting the investor. He also defied the Police and threatened to have them transferred or fired if he was not allowed access to the premises.

From the video, he claims that the farmer has a prospecting mining license for copper, cobalt, and manganese but he is mining Sugilite, a rare and expensive gem, popular and won as an ornament for its healing properties. Whatever the facts, the actions by Chikota remind us of a period of lawlessness perpetrated by party cadres and their senior officials holding state institutions captive and paralyzed.

ZAMBIA’S NATURAL RESOURCES

A systematic way must be established to protect our natural resources, especially mineral resources that are being stolen in the name of prospecting. Further, the favoring of or giving official preference to foreigners and foreign entities over Zambians and Zambia’s interests is extremely worrying. Let us empower our people.

DEMANDS

Numerous reports are now emerging in the public and media domain that Ministers and senior Government officials engaged in wanton acts of corruption and abuse of offices. It is sad that when these matters are being reported, like in the past, the reports are being casually dismissed or people are advised to report to Law Enforcement Agencies. President Hichilema has a noble duty to establish facts as President and deal with the rise of corruption and lawlessness among his senior appointed officials.