The new dawn government has a singular purpose to tackle youth unemployment through skills training to create a self-employment platform says Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati.

Mr. Mutati said the country has the capacity to rebuild the economy through competencies derived from skills acquisition by youths.

Speaking during the handover of donated training equipment, a bus, a truck horse, and a driving simulator, Mr. Mutati was grateful for the gesture by Transaid UK and commended the Industrial Training Center (ITC) management for delivering skills, tools, and competencies in lifting up capabilities of trainees.

Honorable Mutati said the donation is a clear demonstration of a partnership to support the youths in skills training and that an integration of skills development, with the transport and logistics sector working as one force will eliminate inefficiencies and instill competencies in the drivers and provide for safety on the roads.

Mutati called on ITC management to expand on its operations, commercially, and generate own income that will enhance training and supplement government efforts.

And Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali said government appreciates ITC and Transaid’s initiative for enhancing training through collaborations.

Mr. Tayali said the government is also elated with ITC for the purchased land in Chibombo district that will result in improved driver education with a view to producing highly trained and disciplined driver operators for safety.

Honorable Tayali disclosed that many road carnage cases are as a result of incompetence hence the new dawn government’s agenda has attached relevanence to skills training.

He urged all transporters to take advantage of ITC training and avoid road carnage in the country.

Mr. Tayali commended Transaid UK for the support rendered to ITC.

Speaking at the same event ITC executive director Llyod Mbasela said the Institute and Transaid UK partnership strength has over the years grown through its vibrant training in professional driving ranging from class A to class CE levels, and inclusive other training programs in engineering courses (power electrical, and automotive)

Mr. Mbasela said ITC also provides transport and logistics services to the public by transporting goods.

And in his remarks, ITC board chairperson professor Francis Yamba said the donation by Transaid is a landmark that has added value to the safety of people from road carnage on the Zambian roads through imparted knowledge and skills to the learner drivers.

Transaid UK director at the Zambian office Fidelia Mwaba said her organization’s partnership with ITC provides for road safety standards that help transform lives through training support.

And MoTS director planning Succeed Mubanga said the gesture by the two Ministers sharing a platform to promote skills is a sign that the new dawn government is committed to promoting synergies evidently seen on many forums.