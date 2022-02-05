9.5 C
PF rejects the Results of the Kabwata By-Election

PF rejects the Results of the Kabwata By-Election
The Patriotic Front party has rejected the results of the just-ended Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

PF acting Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa said elections were not free and fair citing widespread intimidation, violence and manipulation.

He said the former ruling party is compiling evidence and consulting lawyers on the next course of action.

“As PF we do not concede defeat in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election, we reject the results. We are compiling all the evidence of electoral malpractice and we are consulting our lawyers on the next course of action,” Hon. Chilangwa said.

“The UPND went into panic mode and resorted to the use violence, intimidation, and manipulation to win the elections. Immediately Clement Tembo was adopted to stand on the PF ticket, the UPND started putting pressure on the Zambia police to arrest him on some fictitious charges. Their aim was to stop him from filing in his nomination, ” he said.

He adds that on the voting day seven PF members were arrested and badly beaten by both the police and UPND cadres and are still detained at central police without charge or formally arresting them.

“The UPND cadres besieged and literally took over all polling stations and the totaling center in Kabwata. They were armed with all sorts of weapons and intimidated and threatened our polling agents, election monitors, and even ECZ officials,” he said.

And Hon. Chilangwa the performance of the PF in the Kabwata by-election shows that UPND is losing popularity while the PF is slowly gaining ground.

He said contrary to assertions, the PF still remains strong, intact, and will not die.

“If the PF dies, people should worry because the country will slide into dictatorship under the UPND. We are still a formidable party and we are here to stay ” Hon. Chilangwa said.

