State House responds to allegations of Corruption and Wealth Flaunting acquired within a short Period

By Chief Editor
State House has described allegations of corruption among the Aides as false and malicious.

Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya said that the allegations of improper conduct among State House aides must be dispelled with the contempt they deserve, adding that the trend of relentless falsehoods against individuals within State House is not only counterproductive but also aimed at denting the image of the President.

Mr. Bwalya said that the President has always made it clear, that corruption and all manner of improper conduct have no place in the new administration, let alone State House.

Mr. Bwalya said that the President has always demanded, and will continue to demand the highest levels of integrity among all members of his administration, and wants to see a collective focus on serving Zambians.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Bwalya said he is aware of the identities of all those fully intent on disparaging and discrediting the leadership of the President by constantly drawing the names of his aides into falsehoods.

He has however encouraged all the critics of State House to take their purported evidence of impropriety before independent law enforcement agencies for action.

Mr. Bwalya has also urged media institutions, to always endeavor to test the credibility of all allegations made against any member of the administration and not allow their platforms to be used as conduits of propaganda and malice against innocent individuals.

He said as Government continues to promote, support, and ensure the growth of a free and independent media industry in the country, it will also continue to call for responsible and ethical reporting by members of the media fraternity.

Yesterday, New Labour Party President Fresher Siwale said that lack of transparency is leading to corruption, theft and plunder of national resources and that President Hakainde Hichilema should begin nailing his own people charging, “You were accusing PF of plunder but a good example of plunder is right in the middle of State House”.

“This also explains why an aide at State House can buy a house in Avondale area for cash and knock it down, completely raze it to the ground. Five months into government! How much is Hakainde Hichilema paying his press aides for them to have that kind of money? And where is DEC, Anti-Corruption [Commission]?” Siwale asked and wondered how the UPND administration could fight corruption under such circumstances.

“You were accusing PF of plunder but a good example of plunder is right in the middle of State House,” he charged.

“I will not mention names as of now but I want DEC, ACC to deal with this matter. I want Hakainde Hichilema to deal with this matter. I am available to help them. What is not acceptable is to have this kind of plunder. Five months into government, we have seen UPND cadres driving brand new vehicles. Is State House buying those vehicles and we are now seeing issues of a person buying a house for cash and razing it to the ground. People have worked their entire lives but have not bought houses and razed them to the ground.”

Siwale said President Hichilema should begin nailing his own people and that the UPND pot should wash itself before it can start calling the kettle black.

