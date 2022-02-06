President Hakainde Hichilema has held bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa.

The closed-door talks were centered around peace, unity, trade, and investment opportunities.

President Hichilema says top on the agenda in their meeting was the shared common values between Zambia and Ethiopia, especially in agriculture.

He adds that the two leaders also discussed matters of peace and unity while fostering trade and investment opportunities for all.

The President expressed optimism that the meeting has opened avenues for a stronger and more robust relationship between the two countries.

He says the aspiration of the two countries is to see that every African country and the globe succeed.

This is according to a posting on President Hichilema’s Facebook page shortly after their meeting.

He has so held closed bilateral talks with African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.

The President was accompanied by Ministers of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane and Foreign Affairs Minister Stanely Kakubo.