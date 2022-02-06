9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Six PF cadres charged with the offence of proposing violence

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Six PF cadres charged with the offence of proposing violence
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka have charged six PF cadres with the offense of proposing violence. The cadres were allegedly involved in electoral malpractices during the just ended Kabwata by-election.

The suspects were using a vehicle that sped off upon being stopped by the police. The vehicle that was being driven by the cadres bashed a Police vehicle and almost run over a Police officer.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the cadres have since been released on Police bond.

“Police have so far charged and arrested the Six Patriotic cadres namely: M/Joshua Matebele Tembo aged 38 of house number 11 Zongwe road in Kamwala South, M /Kasper Bwalya aged 31 of unknown house number in Chawama, M/Jackson Phiri aged 25 of unknown house number in Chawama, M/Titus Kasunga aged 29 of the unknown house in Kamwala south, M/Blessings Mukupa aged 25 of unknown house number in Kamwala South and Lazarous Mwansa aged 29 of Matero Compound for the offense of Proposing Violence,” Mr. Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the cadres have all been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mr. Hamoonga stated that police have further recovered and impounded the Toyota Land Cruiser registration BAT 6157 that had sped off bashing a police vehicle and almost running over a police officer at Ebeneza Polling Station in Chilenje on 3rd February 2022.

Previous articlePF MP wants Mining to be allowed in the Lower Zambezi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Six PF cadres charged with the offence of proposing violence

Police in Lusaka have charged six PF cadres with the offense of proposing violence. The cadres were allegedly...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF MP wants Mining to be allowed in the Lower Zambezi

General News Chief Editor - 0
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Feira Member Of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has welcomed the decision by the government to allow mining operations to continue in...
Read more

President Hichilema holds bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

General News Chief Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema has held bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African...
Read more

Africa must actualize its potential, HH tells AU leaders

General News Chief Editor - 15
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on African leaders to embrace a new paradigm anchored on trade, investments and partnerships to end poverty on the...
Read more

Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

General News Chief Editor - 22
SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was evacuated to. The chief, who did...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.