Police in Lusaka have charged six PF cadres with the offense of proposing violence. The cadres were allegedly involved in electoral malpractices during the just ended Kabwata by-election.

The suspects were using a vehicle that sped off upon being stopped by the police. The vehicle that was being driven by the cadres bashed a Police vehicle and almost run over a Police officer.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the cadres have since been released on Police bond.

“Police have so far charged and arrested the Six Patriotic cadres namely: M/Joshua Matebele Tembo aged 38 of house number 11 Zongwe road in Kamwala South, M /Kasper Bwalya aged 31 of unknown house number in Chawama, M/Jackson Phiri aged 25 of unknown house number in Chawama, M/Titus Kasunga aged 29 of the unknown house in Kamwala south, M/Blessings Mukupa aged 25 of unknown house number in Kamwala South and Lazarous Mwansa aged 29 of Matero Compound for the offense of Proposing Violence,” Mr. Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the cadres have all been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mr. Hamoonga stated that police have further recovered and impounded the Toyota Land Cruiser registration BAT 6157 that had sped off bashing a police vehicle and almost running over a police officer at Ebeneza Polling Station in Chilenje on 3rd February 2022.