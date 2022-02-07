Senior Chief Sikufele of Manyinga District has said that the previous government issued timber concession licenses to cadres and foreigners, who have allegedly harvested timber indiscriminately in his Chiefdom.

The traditional leader said that timber has been harvested by foreigners at the expense of the locals.

Senior Chief Sikufele said that the people of Manyinga have not benefited from the natural resource in their district.

The Chief said that he is concerned with the dwindling numbers of timber in his chiefdom and has called on the government to intervene and preserve the resources.

Speaking when Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu called on him at his palace in Manyinga, the traditional leader called on the government to ensure that concession license holders harvest timber in a sustainable manner.

And Mr. Nzovu said the government will arrest concession license holders that are into illegal timber trading.

The minister said he is aware that some timber concession license holders are aiding the illegal harvest of timber in Kabompo and Manyinga District.

Mr. Nzovu said all foreigners that are collaborating with local timber dealers and engaging in illegal activities will be arrested.

He said the new dawn government wants all resources across the country to be shared equally adding that businesses should be professional in their dealings.