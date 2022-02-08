9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Community Development Minister urges Beneficiaries to Graduate from Free Food packs

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Community Development Minister urges Beneficiaries to Graduate from Free Food packs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has urged beneficiaries under the Food Security Pack (FSP) to stop resisting being weaned off from the programme when it’s time for them to graduate.

Chief Community Development Officer Nicholas Banda has said that Food Security Pack is designed to graduate beneficiaries after two years of being on the programme and are able to stand on their own.

Mr Banda said that beneficiaries should understand that once they have been supported and are able to stand on their own, they need to leave room for other vulnerable but viable members of communities to be supported and that the FSP programme can only take a limited number of beneficiaries depending on available resources and the spaces left by those that graduate.

Mr Banda said this during the monitoring of some Food Security Pack activities in selected districts of Northern Province where reports indicated that some beneficiaries resist graduating from the programme.

And Luwingu District Community Development Officer Serah Banda said that officers face a lot of resistance from beneficiaries when it’s time to wean them off from the programme.

Ms Banda said there is a need for increased sensitisation for FSP beneficiaries to understand the importance of graduating from the programme to allow more vulnerable but viable people to be supported.

And Acting Kasama District Community Development Officer Mutinta Himunza said even collecting recoveries becomes a serious challenge when beneficiaries know that they are graduating from the programme.

Ms Himunza said most beneficiaries don’t want to pay back when it is their final year to be on Food Security Pack (FSP).

He added that the public sector, on the other hand, will continue to play the role of providing the requisite infrastructure and a conducive business regulatory environment which is critical for the private sector to effectively contribute to national development.

Previous articleZambia projects 3.3% GDP growth in 2021, targets 3.5 GDP growth this year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Community Development Minister urges Beneficiaries to Graduate from Free Food packs

The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has urged beneficiaries under the Food Security Pack (FSP) to stop...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s housing units deficit is expected to double in the next eight years-Milupi

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Infrastructure, Housing Urban and Development Charles Lubasi Milupi has announced that Zambia’s housing units deficit is expected to double in the next...
Read more

Zambia needs to scale up the fight against corruption, scourge getting more sophisticated

General News Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt-based civil society organization called Break the Silence says Zambia needs to scale up the fight against corruption because people involved in the scourge...
Read more

Over 1000 displaced traders, bus and taxi drivers protest over their sale of trading area to an alleged foreign national

General News Chief Editor - 5
Over 1000 displaced traders, bus and taxi drivers at Masala Market in Ndola on the Copperbelt this morning staged a protest demanding the government`s...
Read more

Stop the blame game and cancel the mining license in Lower Zambezi National Park-PF

General News Chief Editor - 9
The opposition PF has advised the UNPD government to cancel the mining license issued to Mwembeshi Resources to operate an open-pit mine in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.