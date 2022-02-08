9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Economist Chibamba Kanyama says forgiveness of Zambia’s Private Debt is Difficult

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Economist Chibamba Kanyama says forgiveness of Zambia's Private Debt is Difficult
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Economist Chibamba Kanyama said that he does not see any forgiveness for the Eurobond debt, stating that the only viable thing is to restructure the debt.

Mr. Kanyama added that the possible debt forgiveness Zambia can get is from lending institutions and not the private sector.

Mr. Kanyama said that a major component of the country’s debt is owed to private creditors, Eurobond holders, Chinese Creditors, Commercial Banks within the region, and individuals.

Mr. Kanyama further said that though it is possible for the Chinese government to consider payment of a portion of the debt owed to it, such a probability cannot come from commercial creditors.

Mr. Kanyama’s sentiments were echoed by Financial Analyst Trevor Hambayi who said that commercial debt is very difficult to cancel because of specific conditions that come with such debt.

Mr. Hambayi said that there is a need for Zambia to sort out governance structures that must be embedded in the Republican Constitution to ensure the country does not unnecessarily borrow.

Mr. Hambayi said that the dynamics are different from 2008 when Zambia got debt forgiveness, as, at that time, the debt forgiveness received was on account of it being Multilateral and Bilateral loans.

Adding his voice to the debate, Economist Lubinda Habazooka advised those advocating for the debt cancellation to call for the cancellation of debt that has been acquired outside the country.

Lately, the CSO debt alliance called for the cancellation of up to 60% of Zambia’s debt.

Previous articleZSIC Life PLC bids farewell to Managing Director Christabel Banda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Economist Chibamba Kanyama says forgiveness of Zambia’s Private Debt is Difficult

Economist Chibamba Kanyama said that he does not see any forgiveness for the Eurobond debt, stating that the only...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZSIC Life PLC bids farewell to Managing Director Christabel Banda

Economy Chief Editor - 0
ZSIC Life PLC Managing Director Christabel Banda has left her post after serving the company since 2017. During a farewell event held last Friday by...
Read more

Zambia projects 3.3% GDP growth in 2021, targets 3.5 GDP growth this year

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Zambian government has projected a modest 3.5 percent rise in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, a small rise from the 3.3...
Read more

Government affirms Zambia’s Foreign Debt as $12.99 billion, domestic debt at K198 billion

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The government has said that domestic debt increased from K53.3 billion in January 2019 to K198 billion at the end of 2021. According to...
Read more

Over Exploitation of Protected Nature Reserves for Financial Gains Worries CEJ

Economy Chief Editor - 8
CENTRE for Environment Justice (CEJ) Zambia is concerned that protected areas in developing countries are now being over-exploited for financial gains while ignoring the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.