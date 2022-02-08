9.5 C
PF says Body Guard to President Lungu was largely interrogated on the source of Campaign Funds

THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has said that it is perturbed with the lengths to which the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) is willing go to endanger the life of former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

This follows the arrest and what they described as unfair treatment of the former Head of State’s Aid de Camp Chisanga Chanda on the alleged offense of accessory after the fact to a felony contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

During the period of his apprehension at an unknown location, Mr. Chanda was largely interrogated on the source of funding for the Patriotic Front, a matter which is not related to the charge.

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda said the former ruling party is interested because of the continued harassment of different individuals in the name of trying to find out the source of resources used during the 2021 general election campaigns.

He said it was reckless to question a Police Officer whose job was to offer security to the former Head of State over the activities of the party and that the PF has got members who can respond to questions regarding party activities provided the law permits such an action.

Hon Nakacinda said what has happened is of great concern to every Zambian and has urged the international community to take a keen interest.

“The arrest of the ADC or the person in charge of security to the former President is utter reckless endangerment of the former President’s life. The UPND seem not to sleep as a result of paranoia and obsession towards the former President and the Patriotic Front,” he said.

Hon Nakacinda has maintained that there is no law compelling a political party or organization to disclose its source of funding. He said this is the more reason he does not talk about organizations or people who may have funded the UPND.

“I want to disclose that In 2014, myself, President Hakainde Hichilema, Muhabi Lungu, Nevers Mumba met in South Africa in negotiating what was to be an alliance before the election. The people that the President went to launch a book for in South Africa, we’re pledging to support that Alliance with $25 Million dollars,” disclosed Hon Nakacinda.

“We don’t talk about this because there is no law that compels disclosure of funding for political parties. Is it only good for the UPND to be supported by their well-wishers and bad for the PF?”

Previous articleZambia’s housing units deficit is expected to double in the next eight years-Milupi

