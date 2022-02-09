9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Updated:

Health workers resolve to stop voluntary work, demand letters of employment

Members of a Consortium of 12 Health Professional Associations have resolved to stop volunteering and demand that they receive their letters of employment by 18th February this year.

Chairperson for the Consortium Chairperson Dr. Brian Sampa said this follows “loose” statements or promises that have been made by officials from the Ministry of Health from last year but haven’t yielded anything.

Dr. Sampa said that if the government fails to issue the health practitioners with letters, members of the consortium will march to the State House to seek audience and intervention from President Hakainde Hichilema.

“We would also like to condemn comments regarding prioritizing volunteers, the best and those with the right working attitude in the recruitment process as recruitment should offer equal opportunities for all, especially that these are entry-level positions,” he said.

“We also urge our general members to remain calm as we wait for a positive response from the Ministry of Health during the period 9th February 2022 – 18th February 2022.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sampa said the recruitment of health workers should be done in formality, transparency, and a hastened way by the Ministry.

In a statement issued to the media today, Dr. Sampa said the employment of health workers is long overdue.

Member organizations of the Consortium are Resident Doctors Associations of Zambia (RDAZ), Zambia Society of Physiotherapy (ZSP), Radiological Society of Zambia (RSZ), Biomedical Society of Zambia (BMSZ), Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ), Zambia Medical Licentiate Practitioners Association (ZMLPA), Clinical Officers’ Association of Zambia (COAZ), Public Health Association of Zambia (PHAZ), Zambia Institute of Environmental Health (ZIEH), Dental Therapy Society of Zambia (DTSZ) and Zambia Association for Science Laboratory Technology (ZASLT) and Zambia Association of Biological Scientists.

