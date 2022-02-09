UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has refuted a headline in a named tabloid attributed to him saying the UPND did not sign a social contract to employ the youths when it forms Government.

Mr. Imenda says the facts in the story are contrary to what he had said when he was called for an interview by a journalist from the tabloid.

He has called on media houses to be factual and report what was said by the interviewee rather than mislead the nation to catch the reader’s eye.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Imenda said the headline carried by the tabloid is damaging and malicious, adding that he clearly mentioned that Government agreed to employ teachers and health workers, with youths dominating the number

.

He said he will engage his lawyers to seek guidance on which route to take on the matter.

Meanwhile, UPND Deputy National Chairperson Andrew Banda has cautioned a named private Television station to be professional and add background to a story for people to understand critical stories.

Mr. Banda was reacting to a story carried by the TV station, which quoted Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi saying the Government will not prioritize the Eastern Province road network because it is not economically viable.

He said Mr. Milupi clearly said the Government wants to tar all roads in the country, but top on the list are those that are of economic importance.