9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND SG rubbishes the Headline that the Party did not sign a social contract to employ the youths

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines UPND SG rubbishes the Headline that the Party did not sign a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has refuted a headline in a named tabloid attributed to him saying the UPND did not sign a social contract to employ the youths when it forms Government.

Mr. Imenda says the facts in the story are contrary to what he had said when he was called for an interview by a journalist from the tabloid.

He has called on media houses to be factual and report what was said by the interviewee rather than mislead the nation to catch the reader’s eye.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Imenda said the headline carried by the tabloid is damaging and malicious, adding that he clearly mentioned that Government agreed to employ teachers and health workers, with youths dominating the number
.
He said he will engage his lawyers to seek guidance on which route to take on the matter.

Meanwhile, UPND Deputy National Chairperson Andrew Banda has cautioned a named private Television station to be professional and add background to a story for people to understand critical stories.

Mr. Banda was reacting to a story carried by the TV station, which quoted Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi saying the Government will not prioritize the Eastern Province road network because it is not economically viable.

He said Mr. Milupi clearly said the Government wants to tar all roads in the country, but top on the list are those that are of economic importance.

Previous articleLusambo’s appears in Court, case fails to take off as ACC is not ready, amends charges

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UPND SG rubbishes the Headline that the Party did not sign a social contract to employ the youths

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has refuted a headline in a named tabloid attributed to him saying the UPND...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusambo’s appears in Court, case fails to take off as ACC is not ready, amends charges

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
The corruption case involving Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo this morning failed to take off as Prosecutors from the Anti Corruption Commission were...
Read more

Health workers resolve to stop voluntary work, demand letters of employment

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Members of a Consortium of 12 Health Professional Associations have resolved to stop volunteering and demand that they receive their letters of employment by...
Read more

Over 50% inmates countrywide have been vaccinated against Covid-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Correctional Service has disclosed that over 12,000 out of 22,000 inmates countrywide have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Zambia Correctional Service - Covid-19 National...
Read more

PF says Body Guard to President Lungu was largely interrogated on the source of Campaign Funds

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has said that it is perturbed with the lengths to which the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND)...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.