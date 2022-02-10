Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu has admitted that his team has slim chances of winning the FAZ Super Division title this season.

Ndhlovu said Warriors have regrettably dropped many points especially at home.

Warriors are placed eleventh on the table with 28 points in 22 matches played with twelve left to play.

Coach Chris Kaunda’s side sits 15 points behind leaders Red Arrows.

“The league is quite tough. We are 18 of us so it is a marathon. Anyone can get it at the moment,” Ndhlovu said.

“The difference between the top club and the last one is not very big but it is very tough. For now you can’t tell who is going to get it,” he said.

Warriors have lost ten matches, winning eight and posting four draws.

“To be honest, winning the league the chances are very slim. We dropped a lot of points at home. Top four is guaranteed but winning the league chances are very slim. We dropped a lot of points along the way,” Ndhlovu said.

Warriors, who competed in the CAF Confederation Cup this season, are just six points away from relegation.

“We can’t go into the National League; we are fighting for the top four at the moment,” Ndhlovu said.

Ndhlovu is the second highest goal scorer in the league this season on nine (9) goals.