Thursday, February 10, 2022
General News
European Union Election Observation Mission invites HH to attend EU Parliament

By Chief Editor
The European Union Election Observation Mission has extended an invitation to President Hakainde Hichilema to attend the European Union Parliament and share the country’s democratic experience following last year’s general election.

Chief Observer, Maria Arena says the peaceful elections and transition of power observed during last year’s General election is a clear indication that Zambia appreciates democracy and has asked President Hichilema to share the experience with the EU parliament.

Ms. Arena has congratulated President Hichilema and the people of Zambia for the peaceful elections held in 2021.

She said this when she led a delegation of EU election observers in submitting the detailed report for the August 2021 General election to the President at State House in Lusaka today.

In receiving the report, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the EU for their consistent support to the country’s electoral process over the years and for submitting good reports.

The President said Government will carefully study the report and the recommendations submitted by the observer mission, alongside the reports submitted for the elections held before.

He said the contributions of the EU, the AU, and the Commonwealth played a huge role in the electoral process and the smooth transition that took place after as they have done in subsequent elections.

The EU Election Observer Mission delegation included the EU Ambassador Jack Jankowski, Deputy Chief Observer Dimitra Loannov, and EU Political Officer Jaume Soler.

