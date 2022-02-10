9.5 C
Information and Media Minister warns civil servant against sabotaging government efforts

By Chief Editor
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that government will not tolerate poor work culture by civil servants in the delivery of services to the public.

Ms. Kasanda said that civil servants need to acquaint themselves with the United Party for National Development (UPND) Manifesto and vision for them to contribute towards effective service delivery.

Speaking when she addressed Health Personnel at Liteta Hospital, Ms. Kasanda warned against sabotaging government efforts of providing quality health care to the people.

She said government is aware of the challenges faced by health personnel and that this should not be used as an excuse for poor service delivery.
Ms. Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said government is in receipt of complaints of poor attitude towards patients by health personnel at the hospital and that this will not be tolerated.

And Acting Chisamba District Health Director Isabel Meleki said there is need for government to construct a new district hospital to cater for the growing population.

Dr. Meleki said the equipment at the hospital is obsolete making it difficult for health personnel to conduct operations.

She added that the hospital was meant to be a leprosy centre and the infrastructure and equipment was designed for such purposes.

