MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST: Samu Makes SA PSL Debut

Striker Friday Samu made his South African PSL debut on Wednesday evening in Nedbank Cup action for Maritzburg United.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Maritzburg United/SuperSport: Striker Friday Samu had a quiet debut for Maritzburg on Wednesday who lost 1-0 at home to SuperSport in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture.

Samu joined Maritzburg with quite a reputation from Green Buffaloes scoring 15 goals last season and left the FAZ Super League this term as pacesetter on 14 goals.

Samu’s best chance of the match came in the 71st minute when Bafana-Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams denied him on his first and follow-up attempt before the ex-Green Buffaloes man was substituted in the 75th minute.

His compatriot Gamphani Lungu played the full 90 minutes for SuperSport.


-Mamelodi Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was again in goal for holders and league leaders Sundowns in Mondays 2-0 PSL home win over 12th placed Chippa United.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 75th minute for defending champions and second placed Rangers’ 2-0 home win over Hibernian on Wednesday after his side had already wrapped up their business for the day.

