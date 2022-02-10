9.5 C
No Minister is Involved in the Sugilite Illegal Mining-Luapula Province Minister

LUAPULA Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has dispelled allegations that there are Ministers and other government officials involved the illegal mining of the Sugilite stone in Muombe area of Sub-Chief Kundamfumu in Chembe District.
Responding to the allegations on K-FM Radio on ZANIS Dialogue programme on Monday, Mr. Chilundika said government has security wings everywhere around the country to curtail any illegality.

On Thursday, UPND Deputy National Chairperson for Administration Stephen Chikota with some party youths accused some government ministers whom he did not disclose their names that they are the ones behind the illegal mining of the Sugilite stone in Chembe district in collaboration with some foreign nationals mining at the site.
Mr. Chilundika noted that the UPND government is a government of laws that can prosecute any person founding wanting including any minister serving in a government position.

He explained that the reason why the said cadres are talking anyhow making false accusations is because they cannot be allowed to do illegal mining.

Mr. Chilundika pleaded with the people in Muombe area to stop the illegal mining they are doing but rather follow the right procedure and get a legal mining license to mine at a place they will be given.

The Provincial Minister further added that government is the government for every Zambian, whether they belong to the party in government or in the opposition anyone that breaks the law will be dealt with accordingly.

On Monday, Luapula Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu disclosed that on Friday evening through to Saturday police arrested 24 UPND cadres attempting to access the mining site in Muombe area of Chief Kundamfumu in Chembe district.
She said that those arrested are still in police custody and more arrests will be made as police is still looking for the culprits.

