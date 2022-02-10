President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that he will not relent in protecting public resources and anyone found wanting will be fired.

President Hichilema said that it is unfortunate that some contracts have continued to be pegged at a high cost thereby going against the UPND Policy on contracts which should be the right price, quality and timeliness.

Speaking when he swore in six permanent secretaries and chairperson for the Zambia Correctional Service at state house today, President Hichilema said such conducts show that some Permanent Secretaries are not monitoring the tender committees.

He said permanent secretaries should be the reflection of change that the Zambian people desire to see as they implement UPND policies.

President Hichilema expressed confidence that through taking certain measures, the country will rebuild the economy.

And, President Hichilema has urged the Chairperson of the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) to actualize the transformation of the Service by improving the welfare of both inmates and the staff.

He said government has already bought mattresses and blankets for inmates as a way to ensure they live in a decent environment.

President Hichilema urged the Chairperson to ensure the inmates are able to clean their environment.

He has since urged them to take their oaths seriously as they serve the Zambian people under the new dawn administration.

Among those sworn in are the ZCS Chairperson Everisto Kalonga , Dr Mutinta Musonda Permanent Secretary for Administration Cabinet office , Mervis Nkomesha Permanent Secretary Special duties Cabinet office, Angela Kawandami Special duties Cabinet Office and Lillian Kapusana who will serve as Permanent Secretary Office of the Vice President.

The Head of State also swore in Sebastian Akapelwa who is Western Province Permanent Secretary and Robert Kamalata as Permanent Secretary Lusaka Province.