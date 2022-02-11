The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice has challenged the Human Rights Commission to take interest and investigate the reported torture of former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber Shabby Chilekwa by the police.

Center Director Isaac Mwanza said that the reported torture of Mr. Chilekwa is a violation of his rights. Mr. Mwanza has told Hot FM News that the abuse of human rights is a departure from President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive for law enforcement agencies not to arrest anyone before carrying out an investigation.

Mr. Mwanza said that he is saddened that Mr. Chilekwa has been denied medical attention despite him having been assaulted.

Echoing Mr. Mwanza’s sentiments, Golden Party of Zambia leader Silavwe Jackson has called upon the Human Rights Commission of Zambia (HRC) to swiftly investigate the allegations of torture of Mr. Chilekwa by the Zambia police.

Mr. Silavwe also called on the international human rights organizations such as amnesty international (AI) to take a keen interest in this case to protect the country’s reputation.

Mr. Silavwe has further urged the Zambia police and all the investigative wings to avoid draconian methods of obtaining confessions from suspects as no citizen should be presumed guilty before being taken to court.

Mr. Silavwe stated that no matter the gravity of the offense or the party affiliation of a suspect, at law a person is presumed innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

And GEARS Initiative Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi has said that the reportedly torture of Mr. Chilekwa is not only a violation of his rights and Zambian bill of rights but the constitution of Zambia too.

Mr. Chipenzi has called for investigations to be instituted immediately against those involved in torturing him to ascertain the violation of the bill of rights and the constitution.

He explained that article 15 of the bill of rights in the constitution of Zambia guides that a person shall not be subjected to torture, or to inhuman or degrading punishment, or other like treatment.

Mr. Chipenzi says this guidance from the constitution is non-derogatory and has no clawbacks.