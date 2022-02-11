9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Take interest and investigate the reported torture, Human Right Commission Challenged

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Take interest and investigate the reported torture, Human Right Commission Challenged
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice has challenged the Human Rights Commission to take interest and investigate the reported torture of former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber Shabby Chilekwa by the police.

Center Director Isaac Mwanza said that the reported torture of Mr. Chilekwa is a violation of his rights. Mr. Mwanza has told Hot FM News that the abuse of human rights is a departure from President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive for law enforcement agencies not to arrest anyone before carrying out an investigation.

Mr. Mwanza said that he is saddened that Mr. Chilekwa has been denied medical attention despite him having been assaulted.

Echoing Mr. Mwanza’s sentiments, Golden Party of Zambia leader Silavwe Jackson has called upon the Human Rights Commission of Zambia (HRC) to swiftly investigate the allegations of torture of Mr. Chilekwa by the Zambia police.

Mr. Silavwe also called on the international human rights organizations such as amnesty international (AI) to take a keen interest in this case to protect the country’s reputation.

Mr. Silavwe has further urged the Zambia police and all the investigative wings to avoid draconian methods of obtaining confessions from suspects as no citizen should be presumed guilty before being taken to court.

Mr. Silavwe stated that no matter the gravity of the offense or the party affiliation of a suspect, at law a person is presumed innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

And GEARS Initiative Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi has said that the reportedly torture of Mr. Chilekwa is not only a violation of his rights and Zambian bill of rights but the constitution of Zambia too.

Mr. Chipenzi has called for investigations to be instituted immediately against those involved in torturing him to ascertain the violation of the bill of rights and the constitution.

He explained that article 15 of the bill of rights in the constitution of Zambia guides that a person shall not be subjected to torture, or to inhuman or degrading punishment, or other like treatment.

Mr. Chipenzi says this guidance from the constitution is non-derogatory and has no clawbacks.

Previous articleMinister of Green Economy Expresses happiness with the clean up taking at local Mine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Take interest and investigate the reported torture, Human Right Commission Challenged

The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice has challenged the Human Rights Commission to take interest and investigate the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government has Obligations to Create Jobs, with or without Social Contract-Hikaumba

General News Chief Editor - 1
Movement for democratic change MDC vice president in charge of politics Leonard Hikaumba has charged that with or without the social contract with the...
Read more

No Minister is Involved in the Sugilite Illegal Mining-Luapula Province Minister

General News Chief Editor - 7
LUAPULA Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has dispelled allegations that there are Ministers and other government officials involved the illegal mining of the Sugilite stone...
Read more

Information and Media Minister warns civil servant against sabotaging government efforts

General News Chief Editor - 12
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that government will not tolerate poor work culture by civil servants in the delivery of...
Read more

Justice Minister denies claims to use Amos Chanda to implicate Former President Edgar Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 9
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has refuted allegations that there are maneuvers by him to use Former Statehouse Press Aide Amos Chanda to implicate former...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.