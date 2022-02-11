9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Economy
Zambia to transition from the use of Analogue Satellite to the Digital Satellite

By Chief Editor
Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati has said that Zambia will in the next two years transform from the use of Analogue Satellite to the digital satellite.

Mr Mutati said that Zambia’s first satellite launched in 1974 at Mwembeshi Earth centre has been surpassed with advancement in technology making the country lag behind, explaining that moving from analogue will enhance digital economic activities for Government to plan ahead in challenges such as climate change, flooding and in the health sector among others.

Mr Mutati was speaking after touring the Mwembeshi earth satellite and works by Avic International at National Remote Sensing Centre where a digital satellite will be installed in the Chibombo area.

He also urged a team of experts headed by National Remote Sensing Centre Director Faustin Banda, the University of Zambia and the contractor AVIC international to ensure they speed up works for the new satellite

The minister however expressed happiness that infrastructure by AVIC at the Centre is now complete and will have to provide the Antenna for images and computer system.

Meanwhile, Mr Mutati disclosed that Government is looking at ways in which the old equipment at Mwembeshi earth Moving Centre can be transformed to contribute to technology.

This was after ZAMTEL Chief Technical Officer Jason Mwanza explained to the Minister that the analogue satellite can be used for research in remote rural areas.

