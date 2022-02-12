9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Jesse Were Haunts Zesco With A Brace

Striker Jesse Were haunted his former employers on Saturday when he scored a brace in Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 home win over defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United in Solwezi.

Were’s feat comes a month and a half after Zesco declined to extend his contract after spending six years there, winning four league titles and left as the nine-time champions record goal scorer with 102 goals.

The Kenyan striker struck in the 42nd and 83rd minutes to see 13th placed Kansanshi stay unbeaten in their last four successive games with two straight wins and as many draws on 28 points.

Zesco stay put at number two on 38 points but may lose  that spot on Sunday if third placed Green Eagles beat seemingly unstoppable leaders Red Arrows at home in  Choma.

Eagles have 36 points while Arrows lead on 43 points knowing a victory in Choma will see them open an eight point lead with eleven games left to play.

12/02/2022
Kansanshi Dynamos 2-Zesco United 0
Nkana 1-Indeni 0
Konkola Blades 0- Kabwe Warriors 2
Green Buffaloes 3-Chambishi 0
Kafue Celtic 1-Power Dynamos 0
13/02/2022
Buildcon-Lusaka Dynamos
Forest Rangers-Nkwazi
Green Eagles-Red Arrows

