Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has advised the new dawn government not to backtrack on its promise to repeal the Public Order Act and ensure adherence to regional and international standards for freedom of assembly, movement, and expression.

Commenting on the latest report on Zambia’s August 12, 2021 General Election by the European Union observation mission which among other recommendations has recommended that the act be repealed, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe wants the UPND administration to provide a clear roadmap for repealing the Public Order Act.

Mr. Nyambe said that the act must be replaced with a law that will be more reflective of the current dynamics in promoting effective citizen participation in political and other discourse, whilst maintaining public order.

Mr. Nyambe also supports the EU Mission’s recommendation on the need for a formalized cooperation or signed agreement for closer collaboration among the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Civil Society, and the media.