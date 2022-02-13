President Hakainde Hichilema is concerned with the wearing down of the national values such as hard work in the country.

Speaking when he joined congregants at Salvation Army Libala Temple in Worship today, President Hichilema said he wants Christian values to be deepened and protected among Zambians.

He, however, expressed happiness that the concept of hardworking in the Salvation Army is still alive and appealed to them to continue imparting the values in citizens.

President Hichilema said his administration wants to unite Zambians because it makes improving their living conditions becomes easy.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to Emulating the life of Enoch in the Bible as preached earlier.

President Hichilema said the message was loud and clear through preaching and music and will be constantly attending Salvation Army Church services.

He also accepted the invitation to be part of the Church’s 100 years Anniversary celebrations administration.

And Salvation Army Zambia Secretary of Programmes Kennedy Mizinga pledged the Church’s support of President Hichilema’s administration.

Major Mizinga said the Salvation Army will pray for the President and pledged continued partnership with government in areas of Health and Education as part of helping alleviate the suffering of citizens.

He said President Hichilema’s worship with the Salvation Army is historical becoming the second republican President to worship with them in the Church’s 100 years existence in Zambia.

Major Mizinga extended an invite to President Hichilema to be part of the Centenary celebrations to be graced by the Church’s General who oversees 100 countries.

President HICHILEMA’s entourage included UPND National Chairman Steven Katuka, Ministers of Tourism Rodney Sikumba, Agriculture Mutolo Phiri, Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali and newly elected Kabwata MP Andrew Tayengwa among others.