9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government should engage the Church and NGOs to facilitate the awarding of bursaries

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government should engage the Church and NGOs to facilitate the awarding of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Democratic Congress secretary-general Charles Kabwita has said that the government should engage the Church and non-governmental organisations to facilitate the awarding of secondary school bursaries under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for transparence’s sake to prevent the process from being politicised.

Mr Kabwita said that in as much as the process for applying for the bursaries would be starting from the ward level at the constituency if it was left to be run by politicians it was likely to be politicised.

He said it was important that Government take strict measures so that members of the ruling party do not take advantage of the process and disadvantage the vulnerable people.

Mr Kabwita said that the measures should be put up as quickly as possible so that there was no repeat of what was happening to the CDF in the previous regime where only members of the ruling party could access it.

He said that as the guidelines on the utilisation of the CDF were out it was important that the government trains stakeholders in various constituencies on how to tender and subsequently award contracts.

Mr Kabwita said it was a very sensitive matter which needed serious monitoring, education and sensitisation.

He said that if this undertaking was left to members of parliament only whole process would be marred with serious corruption because those are politicians and they owe favours to their supporters.

Mr Kabwita said the government should make sure that all loopholes were sealed so that the CDF money serves its intended purpose.

Previous articlePF will bounce back into power in 2026-Nickson Chilangwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government should engage the Church and NGOs to facilitate the awarding of bursaries

National Democratic Congress secretary-general Charles Kabwita has said that the government should engage the Church and non-governmental organisations to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

State says it can’t follow court order to take Lungu’s Barber to UTH, It’s costly-Attorney General

General News Chief Editor - 39
The State has failed to have Former Republican President, Edgar Lungu's Barber, Shebby Chilekwa admitted to the University Teaching Hospital for medical attention following...
Read more

New dawn government advised not to back track on its promise to repeal the Public Order Act

General News Chief Editor - 15
Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has advised the new dawn government not to backtrack on its promise to repeal the Public Order Act and ensure...
Read more

Three illegal Miners have been buried alive

General News Chief Editor - 14
Three illegal Miners have been buried alive after the pit under which they were digging gold collapsed on them in Chisamba. Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi...
Read more

It’s not right for suspects to be handcuffed and made to walk under police escort to the courts

General News Chief Editor - 14
Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has said that it is inhumane for suspects to be made to walk a distance...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.