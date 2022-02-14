Patriotic Front party acting Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa says there is no doubt that PF will bounce back into power in 2026.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV ‘Costa programme,’ Hon. Chilangwa said the PF confidence of winning the 2026 General elections is coming from President Hakainde Hichilema who has publicly admitted that he has failed to perform.

Hon. Chilangwa said President Hichilema has given up because he is failing to give his ministers and permanent secretaries right instruction for them to perform very well.

The Kawambwa central lawmaker said it is unfortunate that the New Dawn Government has continued to blame the PF for their failures even when they were given the mandate to rule by the Zambian people.

“PF will win the the 2026 elections and there is no doubt about it. President Hichilema lamented that his ministers are failing perform and are getting instructions from the PF. This shows that he himself has failed to perform because he is failing to give his ministers and Permanent secretaries right instruction for them to work efficiently,” Hon. Chilangwa said.

” Our confidence of winning the 2026 elections is coming from President Hakainde Hichilema himself because of his failed promises and he is now blaming his ministers for his failures. UPND duped Zambians and things are not okay but all UPND praise singers know is to insult people opposed to them,” He said.

“PF might have done something wrong during our tenure in office but we performed. It’s not right for President Hichilema and UPND to continue blaming PF for their failures when it’s the Zambian people that gave them the mandate to rule,” Hon. Chilangwa said.