Zambia and Namibia are set to clash heads in the 2022 Africa Cup qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Shepolopolo will host Namibia in the first leg match of the Africa Women’s Cup final qualifying round with the aim of utilising home advantage.

Namibia are already in the country for tomorrow’s 15h00 kickoff match.

Namibia coach Woody Jacobs said his team was in Zambia for serious business.

“We believe that we are ready for this one. We are not here to make up numbers. We are not here to do formalities,” Jacobs told a pre-match media briefing.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has declared Shepolopolo ready for Namibia.

Shepolopolo warmed for Namibia with 3-0 win over South Africa’s in a friendly match last Saturday.

“We actually learnt something from that game which we have been working on. So the team is ready for tomorrow’s encounter against Namibia,” Mwape said.

Meanwhile, this year’s African Women Championship will run from 2-23 July.

The competition doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.