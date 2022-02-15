At least two people have been killed after a goods train and a fuel tanker truck collided in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province on Monday morning.

Central Province acting Police Commanding Officer Donald Mwandila said the accident occurred around 10:00 hours when the driver of the fuel tanker truck failed to stop at the rail crossing located near Kapiri Glass Factory junction.

Mr. Mwandila narrated that the tanker which was moving from Lusaka to Ndola collided with the goods train and burst into a blaze.

He said the unidentified locomotive operator together with his co-operator was burnt to ashes.

Mr. Mwandila identified the truck driver as Timothy Shawa of House Number 364/13 Matero Township, Lusaka who was driving a FAW tanker truck and trailer registration number BBA 2400zm /BBA2313T.

Mr. Shawa’s condition was not ascertained by news time.

“Fatal injuries in the Road Traffic Accident occurred on 14/02/22 at 10:20 hours at the Railway crossing at KGP area along Ndola highway. Involved was unknown locomotive Operator who was operating the Locomotive from South to North and the Driver M/Timothy Shawa of H/N 364/13 Matero Township Lusaka who was driving FAW tanker truck and trailer registration number BBA 2400zm /BBA2313T from South to North,” Mr. Mwandila said.

“The road traffic accident happened as the said driver failed to stop at the Railway crossing in the process his vehicle was hit by the oncoming locomotive which had the right of way. The Locomotive operator together with his co-operator were burned to ashes. The motor vehicle was extensively damaged while the locomotive had its head burnt to ashes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the Kapiri road accident.

Mr. Mwanakampwe said authorities were still ascertaining the number of fatalities in the accident.

“We had a bad accident this morning at 10:20 in Kapiri Mposhi at the junction of Kapiri Glass Factory where a train and a tanker truck collided. The Tanker driver was trying to cross the line of rail without following rail rules or stopping by the rail crossing and I wish to mention that the whole locomotive has been burnt and the truck has been extensively damaged. We are yet to ascertain the exact number of fatalities but there were serious injuries,” Mr. Mwanakampwe said.