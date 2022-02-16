The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) is concerned that the allegations of torture of former President Edgar Lungu`s barber Shabby Chilekwa by state agents will quickly put an ugly stain on the new government’s human rights record.

CiSCA Chairperson Judith Mulenga is of the view that this government is bound to be viewed in the same negative light as the PF government in terms of respecting and protecting human rights, both at national and international levels.

Ms. Mulenga further noted that despite article 15 of the bill of rights protecting every person from being subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, or punishment, it is apparent that the provision has not been enough to protect persons.

Ms. Mulenga said that Zambia acceded to the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment on 7th October 1998, and through that accession, Zambia has an obligation to put in place various legislative, administrative, judicial, and other measures to not only criminalize acts of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment but to also prevent such occurrences.

Ms. Mulenga is therefore suggesting that Zambia quickly ratify the optional protocol to the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment for the primary purpose of preventing torture among other measures.