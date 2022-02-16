Mines and Minerals Minister Paul Kabuswe has threatened to shut down operations at the black mountain in Kitwe in an event of confusion or political tension in its operations or should there be any reports of careerism and political interference.

Mr. Kabuswe warned that he did not want to see people brandishing guns, party regalia nor expensive vehicles at the black mountain, or he will shut it down.

Mr.Kabuswe has said the new dawn Government wants the slug to be run smoothly without any political interference adding that its proceeds belong to the communities and not a group of individuals.

The Minister was speaking when he met youths from the Copperbelt who came to give solidarity regarding the Governments decision to hand over a portion of the black Mountain to the Youths and Cooperatives in Kitwe.

And Mr. Kabuswe has assured the Zambian Youths that what has been done with the black mountain is just the tip of the iceberg as the Government has started engaging other miming Firms on the need to relieve some of their Slug dumps and portions of the mines to people within the communities for operations.

He has however warned that Government will not hesitate to impose harsh sanctions on the operations of the Black mountain should those involved start trivializing people and put to waste proceeds of the empowerment.

Mr. Kabuswe has further stated that Government will not meddle in the operations of the black mountain but will only step in to bring order as it is the resolve of the new dawn Administration to bring sanity in the mining sector.

The minister has since urged the youths to be patient with president Hichilema and the new dawn government as more good and beneficial things are coming with the handing over of the black mountain being the tip of the iceberg.

And UPND Copperbelt Vice-Chairman Kangwa Kamando says the president has shamed the critics who thought he would not deliver on his promise of handing over the black mountain to the youth.

And Zambia National Youth Think tank Executive Director Mumba Tebulu has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema for handing over the Slug to the local people.

Mr. Tebulu said the move will create jobs for the local people adding that there is a need for Government to introduce mine reforms that will regulate the issuance of mining licenses and explorations.

And UPND Copperbelt Province Vice-Chairperson Kangwa Kamando said the party is walking the talk and will ensure that it deliverers on all the campaign promises.

Provincial Youth Chairperson Wallen Hinyama said the youths will support the leadership in its quest to unite the country and provide sound policies.