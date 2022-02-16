Shepolopolo have been held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by Namibia in first leg match of the final qualifying round for the 2022 African Women’s Championship.

Zambia failed to live up to the tag of favourites against Namibia at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday afternoon.

The absence of injured dependable captain Barbra Banda was written all over Nkoloma as Shepolopolo missed a chance to take control of the final qualifying round.

Forward Siomala Mapepa missed a chance to give Zambia an early lead after sending her shot wide in the seventh minute.

Grace Chanda saw her 25th minute free kick go wide before another free kick was blocked three minutes later.

Namibia did not trouble Zambia much as they spent most of the time defending.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Namibia will meet in the return leg in four days time in Windhoek.

This year’s African Women Championship will run from 2-23 July.

The competition doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.